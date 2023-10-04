CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (WTVO) — Tyler Lee, of Rockton, pleaded guilty Tuesday to killing David Nguyen, 23, in a wrong-way crash on I-380. He’s currently awaiting trial as a suspect in a 2017 Loves Park murder.

According to KCRG, Lee pleaded guilty to Homicide by Vehicle, Operating While Intoxicated for the 2021 crash, in which he crossed into oncoming lanes and crashed a 2019 Ford F-150 into a 2007 Chevrolet Suburban K1500 with four occupants inside.

Nguyen was pronounced dead at the scene, and the others were seriously injured.

The driver of the suburban suffered two broken hands and a broken hip in the crash. She spoke at the trial, saying “I will never recover from the hurt Mr. Lee has caused me. I watched David pass before my eyes, the sound of his last breath and the images of him sitting there as his life left his body haunts my dreams still to this day. I’m grateful I’m alive today, but my life will never be normal again.”

“My stupid decision caused the death of your family member,” Lee said Tuesday. “It is my fault and I accept full responsibility for it. I accept the punishment that comes with that. I wish every day that I could trade places or change what happened. I can only say I’m sorry. I have learned from this.”

He was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

The crash happened while Lee was out on bond for a murder charge in Winnebago County.

In May 2017, Christopher Peters, 38, was shot and killed Saturday morning following an altercation at the house in the 5700 block of Park Ridge Road, Loves Park.

Lee was arrested and initially charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and cocaine and for possession of marijuana plants.

He was charged with first-degree murder in November 2017. Lee’s next hearing in the murder case is set for October 19th, 2023.