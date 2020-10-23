Loves Park officials seek input on N. 2nd Street improvements

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Loves Park city officials say they want the public’s input to improve North Second Street.

The city is applying for a grant that would partially fund a beautification project along the road, from River Lane to Windsor.

The project would involve removing parking lanes to make room for a pedestrian and cyclist path along the west side of the corridor.

Officials say the project would improve traffic safety.

Comments about the project can be sent to stevethompson@cityoflovespark.com

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories