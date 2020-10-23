Loves Park officials seek input on N. 2nd Street improvements

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Loves Park city officials say they want the public’s input to improve North Second Street.
The city is applying for a grant that would partially fund a beautification project along the road, from River Lane to Windsor.
The project would involve removing parking lanes to make room for a pedestrian and cyclist path along the west side of the corridor.
Officials say the project would improve traffic safety.
Comments about the project can be sent to stevethompson@cityoflovespark.com
