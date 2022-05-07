LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — As the temperatures get warmer, more people will be out riding their motorcycles.

Motorcycle enthusiasts had their bikes blessed ahead of summer on Saturday. The event took place in Loves Park and started with a parade of motorcycles going down Perryville Road. They ended the parade at the Kegel Harley Davidson in Rockford, which is where a priest blessed all of their bikes. There was a huge cook out after the blessing, with hot dogs right off the grill.

This event was big for cyclist from all over the stateline who are looking to stay safe while riding.

“A lot of people, they want all the good juju they can get on their bikes. A lot of people carry little tokens and memorabilia and stuff on their bikes just for good luck,” said Pierre Hemming, events coordinator at Kishwaukee Valley ABATE. “You need all the help you can get out there.”

May is “Motorcycle Awareness Month,” and parades will be going on all over the state.