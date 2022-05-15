LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Loves Park Police are investigating their second homicide of the year.

A man was shot and killed outside of Neighbors Bar and Grill, 7745 Forest Hills Rd., early Saturday morning. Police have not said what happened, but the owners of the bar called it an unfortunate, isolate incidents.

They took to Facebook to say that the shooting had nothing to do with the business and does not define them. They wrote: “We have been a bar with a heart for the past 17 years. We do our best to give back to our community. This will not deter how we do business in the future. We will move forward and continue to serve our community.”