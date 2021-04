LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) – Loves Park police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who stole a bus.

Officials say shortly after midnight on April 19, the suspect stole a white passenger bus owned by a Loves Park business located on Harlem Road.

Police say the suspect drove the bus to various places in Rockford before abandoning it on Pierce Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Loves Park Police Department at 815-654-5015 or Crimestoppers at 815-963-7867.