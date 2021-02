LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Loves Park Police say 11-year-old K9 Officer Rico passed away from a medical condition on Thursday.

Rico was paired up with his human partner, Sgt. Erik Medors, in 2012.

Rico was trained to find narcotics, helped track down and apprehend suspects, protect officers and do community policing.

The K9 retired in March 2019 while he was able to life a fun life off-duty.

Loves Park Police say Rico battled a medical condition for quite some time.