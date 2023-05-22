LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — In an advertisement with Special Olympics Illinois and Dunkin Donuts, Loves Park police Officer Aaron Johnson was selected to be featured in a photoshoot with Chicago Bears Quarterback Justin Fields, per the Loves Park Police Department’s Facebook page.

You can see the promotional piece, here.

“What a great opportunity to support a great organization. Officer Johnson does an amazing job with this every year!! ,” the Department wrote in their post.

Fields also posted to his Instagram page featuring Officer Johnson and the young athlete. You can see that post, here.

“My morning @Dunkin’ run is making a difference! #ad Stop by your local Dunkin’ on Friday, May 19 to support #CopOnARooftop, a @IllinoisLETR fundraising event benefitting @SpecialOlympicsIllinois athletes,” Fields captioned the image.

The Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser is an annual event raising money for Special Olympics Illinois.