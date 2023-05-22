LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — In an advertisement with Special Olympics Illinois and Dunkin Donuts, Loves Park police Officer Aaron Johnson was selected to be featured in a photoshoot with Chicago Bears Quarterback Justin Fields, per the Loves Park Police Department’s Facebook page.

You can see the promotional piece, here.

“What a great opportunity to support a great organization. Officer Johnson does an amazing job with this every year!! 💜🏈,” the Department wrote in their post.

Fields also posted to his Instagram page featuring Officer Johnson and the young athlete. You can see that post, here.

My morning @Dunkin’ run is making a difference! #ad Stop by your local Dunkin’ on Friday, May 19 to support #CopOnARooftop, a @IllinoisLETR fundraising event benefitting @SpecialOlympicsIllinois athletes,” Fields captioned the image.

The Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser is an annual event raising money for Special Olympics Illinois.