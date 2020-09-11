Loves Park restaurant offers free meals to first responders on 9/11 anniversary

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Ciao Bella Italian Kitchen honored first responders the best way they said they could on Friday, by treating them to a free meal.

The restaurant, located at 6500 E Riverside Blvd, offered two kinds of pasta for the lunch.

Battalion Chief James Hart, of the Loves Park Fire Department, said his team underwent some intense training on Friday, specifically high-rise training, which they do every September 11th.

“[We do it at] Park Towers in Loves Park. It’s our only real, true high-rise in the city of Loves Park,” Hart said. “So, we did some time there today, just reviewing all of our high-rise procedures, and we spent some extra time on the stairs today, just to remember what those guys went through on 9/11.”

Police and military were also treated to a free meal today at Ciao Bella.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

