LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Schnucks has recalled ground beef from its Loves Park location for possible contamination.

The supermarket chain said that ground meat sold at the store at 1810 Harlem Road between 1:47-6:20 p.m. Saturday may contain plastic.

Affected products include ground chuck, 73% lean ground beef, 80% lean ground beef and 90% lean ground beef. Shoppers who purchased these products with a sell-by date of November 20 should return it to the store for a full refund or exchange.

Customers with questions can contact Schnucks Customer Care at 314-944-4400.