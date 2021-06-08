Loves Park street closed after semi crashes into power line, no one hurt

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies say no one was hurt after an accident involving a power line on N. 2nd Street near Copper Drive.

Officials investigating say two semi trucks were traveling when one caught a loose wire from a leaning pole. The power line snapped and landed close to the intersection.

A red vehicle had its tires caught in the wire and crews were called to safely remove the occupant.





Around 50 customers in Loves Park are currently without power due to the accident.

Crews are working to clean up the scene and re-open all lanes.

