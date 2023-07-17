LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A Loves Park road has been closed for improvements being made by the city.

Forest Hills Road, between Zenith Parkway and Hart Road, was shut down to thru traffic on Monday. Local traffic will still be able to go to residential neighborhoods.

The city is performing water improvements for the area, which is scheduled to be completed by August 18.

Loves Park’s N. 2nd Street was also closed on Monday at the rail crossing. It will stay closed through Saturday to allow for the crossing to be replaced by the Union Pacific Railroad, as well as other maintenance.

A detour for the route will be posted. Motorists should expect delays and allow extra time for trips through the area.

The Illinois Department of Transportation’s website has more information on construction details in the area.