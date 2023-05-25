LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Some stateline students got the chance Thursday morning to learn more about the meaning behind one of the nation’s biggest symbols.

Operation Fallen Flags visited St. Bridget Catholic School. Nick Parnello and fellow Vietnam veterans spoke with students, sharing some of the history behind the flag and how to properly display it.

Kids also learned about the Pledge of Allegiance.

Mary Toldo, principal of St. Bridget, said she hopes that the students have a new appreciation of the veterans.

“I hope they learned a little about the country, about the flag, the beauty of the flag, appreciation for veterans,” she said. “We had these different holidays, and I think you hear more about the social gatherings and the food, the fireworks, and I think to teach them why, the real meaning of why we do this, and just to continue to grow the appreciation of our country and military.”

Operation Fallen Flags also uses its “Glory Truck” to replace American flags around Winnebago County.