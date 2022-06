LOVES PARK Ill. (WTVO) — A local teacher is going to get her Master’s in Education for free.

Brenda Estrada was given the 2022 Don Zimmerman Golden Apple Foundation Scholarship on Monday. Estrada teaches fourth-grade dual language at Rock Cut Elementary in Loves Park.

The Zimmerman family created the scholarship a few years ago. Don was one of Golden Apple’s local founders.

The scholarship will pay for Estrada’s Master’s degree tuition at Rockford University. She will start classes this fall.