Loves Park to allow curbside and delivery alcohol sales

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Loves Park Mayor Jury announced that the city will be taking special measures to help local bars and restaurants to make up for lost revenue.

The decision will allow curbside, to-go, and delivery service of sealed alcohol products. However, it will only be temporary.

It will only apply to business that already have a liquor licence issued by the city. Establishments are not allowed to sell pre-mixed drinks and must only sell products within their liquor license.

