Loves Park traffic stop turns into car chase through Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)–One person is taken into custody following a car chase starting in Loves Park and ending in Rockford early Tuesday morning.

Officials say the person drove off during a traffic stop in Loves Park, while also causing minor damage to the bumper of the police car.

The chase ended around 3 a.m. past the intersection of Cameron Avenue and Alida Street, where the car stopped on residential property. The vehicle has been towed from the area.

There are no details as to what the initial traffic stop was for.

This story is still developing….

