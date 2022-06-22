LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The stateline welcomed its two newest “CRE8IV” murals on Wednesday.

The Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau and the City of Loves Park hosted a pop-up party. The murals are both located in the 5000 block of N. 2nd Street in Loves Park, just two blocks away from each other.

The designs spotlighted scenes of local landmarks, each with their own theme. The two new murals were painted by hometown artists Brett Whitaker and Dustin Eckhardt.

Those in attendance also got to enjoy food trucks, drinks and live music.

“It’s a showcase of the art, to get the community together,” said Kristen Paul, director of destination development at the RACVB. “I mean, really, public art is just for everybody and we just want to throw a party that says come on down, enjoy some music, enjoy some food and look at some art.”

Twelve murals are going to be painted before the end of the summer. That will bring the total number of murals up to 36 in the stateline.