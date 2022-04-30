LOVES PARK; Ill. (WTVO) — A quilt is just a blanket to many, but for veterans, a handmade quilt can bring both comfort and hope when they are in a dark place, struggling with the realities of wars they have fought.

Six local veterans were awarded ‘Quilts of Valor’ on Saturday, which were handmade by two local women. Each one must be a specific size with a label, and they are awarded, not given as a gift, to veterans to say thank you for their service, sacrifice and valor in serving the country.

“We feel like they really aren’t honored today, so we want to make them special, to make them feel wanted about their service,” said Deanne Spataro of Sinnissippi Quilters.

It was all part of the “Sinnissippi Quilters Quilt Show,” which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Sportscore Two, 8800 E. Riverside Blvd.