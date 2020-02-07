Loves Park water purification business acquiring Roscoe firm

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Loves Park’s WaterSurplus is buying the manufacturing and refurbishing division of Illinois Water Technologies in Roscoe.

The two companies already have a working relationship, which owner John Barelli says will continue after the deal goes through.

“It will allow us to bring in manufacturing and control some of the quality right under our roof, while reducing some of the operational expenses and the cost of the build. And, controlling schedule, which is really important for customers,” Barelli said.

The half-a-dozen or so employees in the division at IW Tech will come to work for WaterSurplus.

Barelli says that’s a huge advantage, because he’s getting experienced workers who can hit the ground running.

