LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A water skiing team from Loves Park was forced to cancel their Wednesday evening show due to the extreme heat.

The Ski Broncs Water Ski Show Team canceled the 6:30 p.m. show for the safety of their skiers and fans, the team announced on Facebook.

While Wednesday’s show did not go on, the Ski Broncs’ Friday show is still on schedule.