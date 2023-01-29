LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — It is definitely not the time of year to be water skiing, but one local team is using this time to prepare.

The Loves Park Ski Broncs showed how they prepare for their shows off the water Sunday afternoon. The indoor, off-season practices are crucial for getting members up to speed on technical skills.

By capitalizing on the off-season, they do not have to spend as much time of those things when it is time to hit the water.

The off-season is especially important for new members.

“It’s a great opportunity for people to come, to meet other members of the team and see how they might get involved, whether that be as girls climbing pyramids as you might see behind me,” said Brandon Seerup, the Ski Broncs’ show director. “Could also be guys skiing in pyramids, or even a lot of people in supporting roles.”

Residents looking to join the team should visit the Ski Broncs’ website.