ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Kara Stickles, 30, the woman accused of stealing a car and crashing it into several vehicles and two houses in Crystal Lake in March, has been arrested.

Stickles was booked into the Winnebago County Jail on April 24th, awaiting extradition.

She had a warrant out for her arrest after police in Crystal Lake said she fled from police and crashed a Chrysler 200 into three cars and two houses in the 100 block of Lincoln Parkway around 12:10 a.m. on March 20th.

The car was reported stolen from Beloit.

Authorities have charged Stickles with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Possession of a Fraudulent Drivers License, Criminal Damage to Property, Reckless Driving, Driving on a Suspended License, and Failure to Give Information after Striking Property.

According to Shaw Local, Stickles was found guilty of burglary in Boone County last year, and pleaded guilty on March 3rd to possession of a stolen vehicle in Winnebago County.