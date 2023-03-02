LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Sara Estacion, 42, was arrested Wednesday after driving her car into a house on Harlem Road.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, Estacion was the driver of a silver Buick that was traveling eastbound on Harlem before leaving the roadway, hitting a curb, driving through a fence on Cadet Road, striking a gas line, and crashing into a house in the 1200 block of Harlem.

No one, including Estacion or her passenger, was injured in the crash, police said.

The incident happened at 5:45 p.m.

Estacion was arrested and charged with Driving on a Suspended License, Improper Lane Usage, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident, No Insurance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

She was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department is still investigating the incident, and did not say if further charges would be issued.