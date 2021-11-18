Loves Park woman charged with stealing more than $1M from employer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tammy Moore, 54, faces federal charges of wire fraud for stealing more than $1 million from her employer.

According to the US Department of Justice, Moore was working as an office manager for a Loves Park company between 2012 and October 2020 when she allegedly issued company checks to herself and her husband’s business, and forged the owner’s name.

Authorities claim Moore deposited the checks in her personal bank account and then moved the money via online transfers.

Wire fraud carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.