Loves Park woman saved after kayak capsizes in Kishwaukee River

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Loves Park woman is safe after a harrowing river rescue earlier this week.

Just minutes after launching a kayak into the Kishwaukee River on Memorial Day, the boat capsized.

The 43-year-old woman was swept down river, near the Spencer Park Conservation District.

She managed to grab on to a tree limb and call for help.

Using rescue ropes, Belvidere police officers managed to reach the woman as she struggled to stay afloat.

Police Chief Shane Woody said he’s proud of his officers, who don’t typically train for water rescues.

“We come to work to help people, with the understanding that we may have to put our lives on the line to save somebody else. And that’s exactly what these officers did that day,” he said.

