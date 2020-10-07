Loves Park woman sentenced to 15 months for wire fraud

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Michelle McKinney, 43, was sentenced to 15 months in prison defrauding her employer, a Loves Park roofing company.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, while working as an account manager for the company, McKinney stole $470,000.

McKinney was responsible for oversight of the company’s payroll, human resources, accounts payable, and accounts receivable, and, without the company’s knowledge, was issued a second corporate credit card, authorities said.

According to the DOJ, McKinney used the credit cards to make unauthorized purchases, disguised as company expenses, and then paid the cards off using monthly fund transfers from the company’s accounts. She also created fictitious payroll invoices for her unauthorized purchases.

In addition to the 15 month sentence, McKinney will also serve 3 years of supervised release and was ordered to pay $470,454 in restitution.

