ROCKFORD, Il. (WTVO) — Tammy Moore, 55, of Loves Park, has been sentenced to 3 years in prison for stealing more than $1 million from a business where she worked.

According to the US Department of Justice, Moore was working as an office manager for a Loves Park company between 2012 and October 2020 when she allegedly issued company checks to herself and her husband’s business and forged the owner’s name.

Authorities claim Moore deposited the checks in her personal bank account and then moved the money via online transfers.

Moore pleaded guilty to the charge in December 2021.

In addition to her prison sentence, Moore was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $1,115,628.50, and serve 3 years of supervised release.