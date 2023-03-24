CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have a warrant out for the arrest of Kara Stickles, 30, of Loves Park, after she allegedly smashed into several vehicles and a house in a stolen car on Monday.

According to police in Crystal Lake, officers tried to stop a Chrysler 200 around 12:10 a.m. on Route 176, but the car sped away and the officer did not pursue it.

Moments later, police said the car crashed into three cars and two houses in the 100 block of Lincoln Parkway.

Police said the occupants of the car got out and fled the scene. The car was reported stolen out of Beloit.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Authorities have charged Stickles with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Possession of a Fraudulent Drivers License, Criminal Damage to Property, Reckless Driving, Driving on a Suspended License, and Failure to Give Information after Striking Property.

Police said Stickles is still at large.

According to Shaw Local, Stickles was found guilty of burglary in Boone County last year, and pleaded guilty on March 3rd to possession of a stolen vehicle in Winnebago County.