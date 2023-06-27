LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — One of the stateline’s most beloved playgrounds is getting a makeover.

The Wentland Sports Complex playground is closed for removal to make room for a new structure.

The wooden playground was built in the early 90s. The future of it has been a discussion at the park district for a while since it no longer meets safety standards.

“We totally understand some of the negative comments, but the time has come,” said Dan Jacobson, Superintendent of Capital and Maintenance at the Rockford Park District.

A beloved part of the community, the announcement was met with some backlash online.

“Think of all of the years and all of the kids, many of who are now adults who are able to utilize that playground and have wonderful, wonderful memories,” said Jacobson.

Design concepts were voted on in a community survey. The park district still needs to decide on the details, but there will be a splashpad and it will be completely accessible. It will also solve safety concerns presented by the old structure.

“There were several spaces and several of the elements where there could be choking hazards. There could be. There were areas where kids could stick their heads through. There were major fall zones,” said Jacobson. “You don’t see wood structures for commercial playgrounds anymore any longer due to just the safety nature. They just don’t lend themselves for lots and lots of play.”

One of the most used playgrounds in the district, it will be hard to move on for some.

“Being personally involved in the original installation, it’s got a place in many hearts. And so it’s been it’s been tough facing the reality that the playgrounds, useful life has reached its end and needs to be replaced,” said Jacobson.

The park district is working closely with the Wentland family to honor the memory of the community build of the old structure.

Construction for the new project is expected to be completed next summer.