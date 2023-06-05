LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A popular spot for stateline music lovers welcomed back customers on Monday.

CD Source reopened in a new location, though it is not far away from the old one. In fact, it is right across the street.

Employees said that they are overwhelmed and grateful for the community’s support.

“With music stores, you have such an emotional connection to your customers and they’re all friends,” said CD Source employee Joshua Dunbar. “Like, it’s like losing a friend.”

Monday’s reopening of CD Source was emotional for everyone, from those who work there to their loyal customers.

“A lot of people that I knew come back from the store,” Dunbar said. “Tons of people shower and we have hugs and, you know, let me know how much they missed me.”

An electrical fire back in September caused a total loss of the store and everything inside. Owner Brian Bowman was hesitant about reopening, but he knew he had to after seeing reactions on social media.

“It has been crazy busy,” Dunbar said. “The community has been here so supportive, tons of donations. Without our customers, we would be nothing.”

Customers came out to the opening of the shop, to drop off donations or to just say hello to the staff.

“Some people walk here, and it’s perfect that it’s in the same location because, you know, it’s not even 50 feet away from where it used to be,” Dunbar said.

The building was an old cleaners, and it took a lot of work to transform the space.

“When I saw the building, I thought it was it was smaller. You could definitely see it’s smaller, but once you walk in here, it feels like it just grows, like it’s a lot bigger inside than it looks outside,” Dunbar said. “This place was a disaster. It was a total disaster, but with a ton of work and, you know, a ton of pride, we turned this place around.”

CD Source is located at 5704 N 2nd St. They will resume their regular business hours of 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.