Loves Park’s first cannabis dispensary opens

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) – After nearly two years without cashing in on Illinois marijuana revenue, the City of Loves Park welcomed its first cannabis dispensary.

The Happy Cannabis Company, 4120 N Bell School Rd, hosted its grand opening celebration of Tuesday. It is adult-use only. The store’s affiliate, Maple Glen Care Center in Rockford, will handle medical-use clients.

Mark Vironda, a Purchasing Inventory Manager at The Happy Cannabis Company, said that the dispensary is set up to avoid long lines you might see at other shops.

“We’ve got a queue-less line system, so there actually won’t be any lines outside the building,” Vironda said. “You can show up, you can get signed in on your phone, you can just wait in your car, in a local restaurant, until we let you know that you’re ready to be signed in, then you can come into the lobby.”

The grand opening was held until 8 p.m. Tuesday. Customers were able to score complimentary gifts and free Olivo Tacos.