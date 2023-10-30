LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The gum factory on Forest Hills Road has a new owner.

Mondelez had been producing gum at the facility, located at 5500 Forest Hills Road, until it’s gum business was bought by Perfetti Van Melle in 2022.

Perfetti Van Melle, a Dutch multinational company of confectionery and gum, officially announced the closure of its acquisition of Mondelez’s gum business on Monday.

Perfetti now owns brands like Trident, Dentyne, and Bubbalicious. The deal was reportedly valued at over $1.3 billion