LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Even though Saturday was a cloudy and rainy day in the “Forest City,” one stateline pool opened for the season.

Sand Park Pool, 1041 E. Riverside Blvd., is now open daily from 1-6 p.m. It includes an “L” shape pool ranging from 3-12 feet deep, with two slides and a diving board. There is also the “Penguin Pond,” which is intended for young children.

One stateline resident is happy that Sand Park is finally back open.

“It’s always fun to get everybody back in the pool, even if it’s a little rainy,” said Bailey Beard, aquatic supervisor for the Rockford Park District. “I think we all love just having the pools back open in the summer, and hopefully we have all the pools up and running, running great, running smoothly. So yeah, it’s good to be back.”

Alpine Pool and Harkins Aquatic Center in Rockford open June 18. They will both have events celebrating opening day.