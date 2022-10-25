MONROE CENTER, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters are heroes in every community.

Departments depend on volunteers in many cases, but the number of those stepping up to help is decreasing. Stations that are volunteer based need more help than ever, especially since the staff works other full-time jobs during the day.

“It’s getting harder and harder to get kids to get involved,” said Fire Chief Scott Jaeger of the Monroe Township Fire Protection District.

Jaeger has been Monroe’s chief for 20 years. They had to call in five other departments to help Monday night after a truckload of cooking supplies and oil went up in flames.

“I hope we can get some younger people, because I know everybody I’ve been talking to today that was out at that fire is sore,” Jaeger said.

The station is completely volunteer based. Low staff numbers means that it takes more departments to get the job done. It is a problem for firehouses across the country.

“It’s dwindling every year. The state is requiring more and more training,” Jaeger said. “If somebody wants to come in, if they start with nothing and we’ll get them through the training.”

The fire training consists of basic and advanced firefighters and an EMT class for a total of 500 hours.

“Our problem is we don’t get a lot of calls, and kids want calls because they want the action so we’re kind of two-fold,” Jaeger said.

He stressed how important it is to get involved in smaller communities.

“If they come in, we’ll find them classes. If they want to go to a class, we’ll supply the transportation,” Jaeger said. “We’ll take care of them, but it’s just young people do not want to do it anymore.”

The doors of the Monroe Center Firehouse, 104 West Street, are open every Monday night for anyone who wants to stop by and learn more. Other stations in the stateline are looking for volunteers as well.