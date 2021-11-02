Lowering the temperature of politics

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A trio of former Congressmen hope to lower the temperature of political discourse across the country.

Former 16th district Representative Don Manzullo will moderate a forum at Rockford University on Wednesday. Former Iowa Congressman and Democrat Dave Loebsack, and former Wisconsin Congressman and Republican Reid Ribble will be there as well.

The group will discuss the role of Congress during difficult and divisive times.

Manzullo said that listening is a critical piece of the path forward.

“By people learning that you can listen to somebody else of a different political persuasion, that goes a long way in restoring decency in the public arena,” Manzullo said.

The town hall is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday at Rockford University’s Fisher Chapel, 5050 E. State St.