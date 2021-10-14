Lowe’s to hire 60 full time workers at Rockford distribution center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Lowe’s will hire 60 full time workers at its Rockford distribution center during a hiring event on October 20th.

The event is part of the company’s Supply Chain Hiring Day, during which it says it will hire 1,200 workers nationwide.

Candidates over 18-years of age will speak with hiring managers and receive on-the-spot offers, the Lowe’s said in a press release.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, October 20th at 2801 South Springfield Avenue in Rockford.

No experience, resume or reservation is needed. Candidates just need to bring a valid photo ID. For safety, Lowe’s requires visitors to wear a mask.