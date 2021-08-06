Lubrizol to pay Rockton Chemtool employees through mid-September

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Lubrizol says it will continue to pay employees of the Rockton Chemtool plant through mid-September, and benefits through September 30th, at it’s 200 workers seek new employment.

The Chemtool plant, at 1165 Prairie Hill Road, exploded on June 14th.

The company held a job fair on July 1st with 16 area employers, and says on average, each employee who attended the event secured two job interviews.

“As part of our transition benefits, we will provide a placement bonus for employees who accept a role outside of Lubrizol as a thank you for the years of outstanding support and service and encouragement for the path ahead,” a company spokesperson said.

“Where possible, we also are working to place employees in new roles elsewhere in the company. To date, more than 30% of impacted employees have been placed in new opportunities or extended terms within Lubrizol or with outside organizations,” the company added.