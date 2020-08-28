Lyme disease has similar symptoms to COVID-19, says local doctor

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local doctor is trying to raise awareness about a disease that has similar symptoms to COVID-19.

People can get Lyme disease after getting bitten by ticks. Symptoms include: fatigue and rash.

If untreated, more severe symptoms can appear, like arthritis, and chronic neurological changes.

Dr. Bob Tiballi, an Infectious Disease Physician for Mercyhealth, says anyone showing signs of Lyme disease should get proper care, to rule out infection by the coronavirus.

“Your children, you should try to give them a bath at night and to a tick check every night,” he said. “Your children could get Lyme disease and might not have any symptoms, and it could lead to a chronic illness on their part.”

Tiballi says to use insect repellent with at least 25% DEET to avoid getting bitten.

