Machensey Park man pleads guilty to bank, convenience store robberies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 34-year-old David Baney, of Machesney Park, admitted to robbing a Chase Bank in 2018 and a Mobil gas station the same day.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Baney walked into the Chase Bank, at 7997 N. Alpine Road, in Loves Park, on January 11th, 2018, wearing a mask. He approached the teller and pointed a gun at a bank employee and bank customer, and demanded money.

Officials say Baney stole $24,402 from the bank, and then later the same day robbed the Kelley’s Market/Mobil gas station at 8200 N. Second Street, forcing an employee to hand over $170 in cash.

Baney faces up to 20 years in prison for each charge of armed robbery, robbery, and a potential life sentence for using and carrying a firearm during a crime of violence.

Each charge also carries a fine of up to $250,000, as well as restitution.

Sentencing is set for April 6th.

