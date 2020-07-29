Machesney Park ALDI to reopen Thursday with new look

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The ALDI on Rt. 173 will reopen on Thursday, and will debut a new remodeled layout.

According to the company, the store” features an improved layout and ample refrigeration to accommodate the recently expanded fresh and convenient food selection. The store also features open ceilings, natural lighting and is built with environmentally friendly materials. Like all ALDI stores, the remodeled Machesney Park store provides a streamlined shopping experience, but customers will notice the elevated design and improvements throughout.”

“At our core, ALDI has always been passionate about providing the best groceries at the best prices. Now, we’re in the process of remodeling many of our stores to better serve shoppers and ensure the design and experience match the high quality of our products,” said Laura Branneman, Batavia division vice president for ALDI. “Each time we remodel a store, the customer feedback is fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome the Machesney Park residents back with an even better ALDI experience.”

The store, located at 1545 W. Lane Road, will reopen Thursday, July 30th at 9 a.m.

