Machesney Park auto shop gives free oil changes to essential workers

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Last week, Cars R’ Us started offering free oil changes to medical and restaurant workers, and now they’re offering the service to all essential workers.

Cars can either be dropped off at the business, at 10208 Smythe Ave, or employees will come and pick the car up while the owner is at work.

Cars R’ Us owner Matt Aukes says the cars are completely disinfected before they are returned to the owner.

“We wipe down the hood latch, we’re wiping down the seat adjustment, steering wheel, turn signals, inside-outside door handles, shifter knob, anything that we’re going to touch to service the vehicle…those touch points that people are obviously using on a daily basis,” Aukes said.

Cars R’ Us will offer the service through May 1st.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

