MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A bunch of Halloween events took place this weekend, so local kids dressed up and got as much candy as they could.

Carz R’ Us held their annual “Trunk or Treat” in Machesney Park Sunday afternoon. Families went to see the shop, as well as get candy and have fun for the kids.

The staff got involved as well. This was the third year that they have held this event.

“It’s hopping every year, said Matt Aukes, owner of Carz R’ Us. “Last year it was raining, so we did it inside, so now we’re like, ‘hey, that’s a great idea.’ So now we do it inside and outside with the nice weather, and last year it was raining and it was packed.”

The shop hosts other events for the community throughout the year, like an Easter egg hunt.