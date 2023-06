MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Emergency services rushed a boy to the hospital after a car hit him in Machesney Park on Thursday.

Emergency services responded to Waterview Road, just north of Harlem Road. When they got on scene, they found that the boy was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital.

Investigators believe that the juvenile may have been running with a dog when he ran in front of the van.

The driver is not being cited at this time.