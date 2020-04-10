Machesney Park church hands out bags to members so they can observe Easter Sunday at home

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Riverside Community Church, at 6816 N. 2nd Street, handed out Easter in a bag to parishioners on Friday.

Volunteers made 300 bags, containing a crucifix, wine, and everything needed to have a church service at home, they say. The volunteers began handing out the bags to members who drove up to collect them on Friday.

Riverside Community Church’s pastor, Bobby Sheets, says they’re not canceling Easter, just doing it different.

“Everybody’s life has been changed by this virus and we’re doing a lot of things different in our everyday lives now. We’re doing Easter different this year. This bag will, hopefully, enhance and remind them of the true meaning of Easter,” he said.

Bags can be hand delivered Saturday by calling 815-877-4444.

