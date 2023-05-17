MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Machesney Park officials announced the passing of Village Clerk Robbin Snodgrass on Wednesday.

Snodgrass passed away on May 16, 2023, following a brief illness.

Prior to serving as Village Clerk, Snodgrass served two terms as a Village Trustee in District 1 from 2005-2009 and 2013-2017.

In her duties as Village Clerk, Snodgrass was an active member of the Northwestern Illinois Municipal Clerk’s Association (NIMCA) where she served as Vice President.

“Robbin’s passing is a tremendous loss for the Village of Machesney Park. During this time of mourning, we honor Robbin for her unwavering dedication to our community,” said Mayor Steve Johnson.

Before her time as an elected official, Snodgrass championed community service working for Rock Valley College and the Rockford Rescue Mission.