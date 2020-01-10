Machesney Park company celebrates success by taking employees to Cancun

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A Machesney Park manufacturer is taking all of its employees to Cancun to celebrate a $100 million milestone in annual sales.

Bill Derry and his brother Jim bought Field Fastener, at 9883 N Alpine Road, about 3 decades ago, when the company brought in a little less than $1 million each year.

In 2019, the company sold over $100 million worth of merchandise and opened a new facility in Florence, South Carolina, and expanded its distribution center in Tyler, Texas.

Bill Derry said, “We’re growing like crazy down there. So, we purchased and are modifying a new building for our use. And we’ll move into that in the next couple of months.”

To celebrate the milestone, Field Fastener is taking all of its employees, company wide, on the long weekend vacation to Cancun.

