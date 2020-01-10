Machesney Park company celebrates success by taking employees to Cancun

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A Machesney Park manufacturer is taking all of its employees to Cancun to celebrate a $100 million milestone in annual sales.

Bill Derry and his brother Jim bought Field Fastener, at 9883 N Alpine Road, about 3 decades ago, when the company brought in a little less than $1 million each year.

In 2019, the company sold over $100 million worth of merchandise and opened a new facility in Florence, South Carolina, and expanded its distribution center in Tyler, Texas.

Bill Derry said, “We’re growing like crazy down there. So, we purchased and are modifying a new building for our use. And we’ll move into that in the next couple of months.”

To celebrate the milestone, Field Fastener is taking all of its employees, company wide, on the long weekend vacation to Cancun.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong

Trending Stories