Machesney Park donates to fill the bus

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Filling the Bus is one way residents are giving back to the community this season.

A yellow school bus was parked out front of the Target, 9833 N Alpine Rd, Saturday morning, collecting items for families in the Harlem School District. Food, clothing and toys were donated.

Organizers said that this is the sixth year they have asked for donations.

“This is all about community and giving back that are less fortunate, and also about people that feel good to come and donate to this community,” said Greg Campbell, coordinator of Fill the Bus.

The items will later be given to the school district to be distributed to families in need.