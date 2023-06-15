MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The cause of a Wednesday evening fire in the 12000 block of Harbor Oaks Drive has been identified.

Jeffery S. Oliver, 55, was arrested yesterday and charged with residential arson and possession of a controlled substance for allegedly setting a garage ablaze after smoking laced cannabis and crack cocaine.

According to court documents, police arrived at the Harbor Oaks Drive residence for a report that Oliver had barricaded himself in the garage and threatened to burn the house down.

Upon arrival, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies circled the home and spotted Oliver inside the garage waving a propane torch “weed burner” around.

Oliver lit multiple fires inside the garage before running out of the back door. He was detained shortly after.

A search of Oliver found cannabis and cocaine. Oliver told police he “smoked cannabis that was laced with PCP and smoked some crack” earlier in the day.

According to a witness, Oliver was experiencing drug-induced hallucinations and was using the torch to “burn the demons away.”

Oliver was cleared medically at Swedish American Hospital before being booked into the Winnebago County Jail without bond.

Harlem-Roscoe Fire was called to the scene, however the fire had spread through the entire garage before they were able to make entry. The garage was considered an entire loss.