MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — More was learned on Thursday about the sudden death of a local first responder.

North Park Firefighter Brian Rehnberg died on Christmas Day. North Park Fire Chief Joel Hallstrom said that the 50-year-old died in the line of duty, passing away shortly after returning home from his shift and responding to calls.

Rehnberg served as a firefighter and engineer. He had been with North Park since 2008, working with Cherry Valley Fire and Lifeline Ambulance before that.

Memorial services for Rehnberg are planned for next Thursday at Loves Park’s Indoor Sport Center, 8800 E Riverside Blvd. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. before a uniformed walkthrough at 12:30 p.m.

Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. A procession will depart from the sports center to Rockford’s Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 1860 S Mulford Rd. That is where his final call will be dispatched.