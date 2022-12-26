MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The North Park Fire Protection District announced the passing of one of its firefighters on Christmas Day.

Brian “Tater” Rehnberg passed away. Details on his passing were not provided.

“It is with a heavy heart that the North Park Fire Protection District announces the passing of Firefighter/Engineer Brian ‘“’Tater’ Rehnberg. Firefighter Rehnberg was an active member of the department and just recently re-obtained his EMT after returning to the department. Brian was always looking to better himself and those around him. He also served previously with Cherry Valley Fire and Lifeline ambulance. Please keep his family in your thoughts during this difficult time,” the fire department said in a release posted to Facebook.