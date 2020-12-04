Machesney Park flag ceremony honors family of US Army pilot killed in Black Hawk crash

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A special service was held in Machesney Park on Thursday to honor Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dallas Garza, who was killed overseas.

Garza was a pilot in the U.S. Army who died when his Black Hawk helicopter crashed in Egypt. He was one of seven military members on a peacekeeping operation who were killed in the crash. The Army says a mechanical malfunction resulted in the fatal accident.

Garza’s family arrived today from San Antonio after his funeral there.

Belinda Swinney, Garza’s mother, said she didn’t know there was going to be a local ceremony today, and said she appreciates the support the family has received from the community.

“We were escorted from the time we got off the plane. The closer we got, there was just lines. I appreciate the support. It helps me so so much,” Swinney said.

Swinney said her son’s lifelong dream was to be a pilot. Operation Fallen Flags sponsored the event.

